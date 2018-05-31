Top award for village gym that's on the grow

Ollie Emsden (centre) with the Best Boutique Gym trophy Archant

A gym in Henham has won a national award.

Gym Vision Fitness, near Stansted Mountfitchet was named Boutique Gym of the Year at the 10th National Fitness Awards in Leicester on Friday, November 29.

Owner, Ollie Emsden, 26, said: "Receiving this prestigious award means that out of the whole of the UK our Gym, in a small village called Henham has won.

"The other gyms shortlisted were from big towns, such as Sheffield, Rossendale, Tunbridge Wells, Ross-on-Wye and Tavistock. So to win the whole thing considering where we are situated in a small village is a massive achievement."

"We have only been open for two years so to be able to win this award is something I feel very proud of and the local community is so overwhelmed with pride.

"Members have been telling their friends and walking in to the gym feeling a sense of pride knowing that their local gym is the Boutique Gym of the year."