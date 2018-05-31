Advanced search

Top award for village gym that's on the grow

PUBLISHED: 07:42 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 04 December 2019

Ollie Emsden (centre) with the Best Boutique Gym trophy

Ollie Emsden (centre) with the Best Boutique Gym trophy

Archant

A gym in Henham has won a national award.

Gym Vision Fitness, near Stansted Mountfitchet was named Boutique Gym of the Year at the 10th National Fitness Awards in Leicester on Friday, November 29.

Owner, Ollie Emsden, 26, said: "Receiving this prestigious award means that out of the whole of the UK our Gym, in a small village called Henham has won.

"The other gyms shortlisted were from big towns, such as Sheffield, Rossendale, Tunbridge Wells, Ross-on-Wye and Tavistock. So to win the whole thing considering where we are situated in a small village is a massive achievement."

"We have only been open for two years so to be able to win this award is something I feel very proud of and the local community is so overwhelmed with pride.

"Members have been telling their friends and walking in to the gym feeling a sense of pride knowing that their local gym is the Boutique Gym of the year."

Most Read

Parish plan moves to crucial last phase

An aerial view of Felsted.

Town lights up to kick-off Christmas festivities

The Christmas lights switch-on event in Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Lost luggage figures revealed for Stansted Airport

When the automated system is fully installed in two years’ time, special baggage carts will speed luggage around the network at 18kph. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Most Read

Parish plan moves to crucial last phase

An aerial view of Felsted.

Town lights up to kick-off Christmas festivities

The Christmas lights switch-on event in Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Lost luggage figures revealed for Stansted Airport

When the automated system is fully installed in two years’ time, special baggage carts will speed luggage around the network at 18kph. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow home will open its doors to those facing Christmas Day alone

Croft House care home, in Dunmow. Picture: BUPA

Coffee machines stolen from lorry parked near airport

Essex Police is appealing for information following recent crime in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Top award for village gym that’s on the grow

Ollie Emsden (centre) with the Best Boutique Gym trophy

Great second half and derby spoils send Saffron Walden Town shooting up the table

Spike Bell got Saffron Walden Towns third goal against Takeley. Picture: SWTFC

Town lights up to kick-off Christmas festivities

The Christmas lights switch-on event in Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Drive 24