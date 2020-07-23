Praise for Dunmow activity pack bringing fun to those in need of support

The activity packs created by members of Great Dunmow Town Council.

Two members of Great Dunmow Town Council received a round of applause for their work in creating a pack of fun, free and low cost activities to help 137 families over the summer holidays.

Councillor Danielle Frost of Great Dunmow Town Council

The Summer Activity Programme packs have been distributed by schools to families the schools have identified using set criteria.

Great Dunmow Town Council’s finance and policy committee members, who gave the applause, heard town councillors Danielle Frost and Amanda Brown had put in a significant amount of work.

Packs for primary school families contain a bug pot, a microscope, notebook, pencils and crayons, four £5 vouchers to spend locally and an activity booklet.

The pack for secondary school families is similar but without the bug pot, and with a pen instead of crayons.

Councillor Amanda Brown of Great Dunmow Town Council

The packs have four £5 vouchers which can be spent at three businesses until September 4 - The Chameleon Cafe, The Meadow on the Hill and the Paradise Cafe.

The town council will reimburse the businesses for the vouchers they take.

The booklet lists the area’s main open spaces with examples of wildlife that might be seen, sets out the rules around fishing on Dr’s Pond, as well as offering suggested activities that are little or no cost such as how to make a bird feeder with an orange, and how to get a Blue Peter badge.

Cllrs Frost and Brown gathered information for the booklet from a range of sources.

Cllr Frost told the meeting they had ensured there were enough items for each family and she said if everyone cashed in the vouchers, they would be within budget.

Meeting chairman Councillor Carol James praised the work.

Town mayor Mike Coleman added: “I just want to say a huge vote of thanks for Couuncillors Brown and Frost for a very comprehensive document and effort, well received, thank you.”

Cllr Rod Jones also praised their work including assistance from Cllr Noble, and proposed the scheme was paid out of the council’s general reserves budget.

Cllr Frost said the project had been about encouraging “20 minutes of family magic” for families.

“This project has linked the town council with the schools and the businesses to provide something of real value to the residents.”

