Published: 5:35 PM December 16, 2020

A ginger and white coloured cat called Ralph has been missing from his home in Flitch Green for more than a month.

Owner Billie Jackson is hoping the public can help her track down the three year old and bring him back home.

So far she's has sightings from Dunmow High Street and Felsted - she appreciates they may not be Ralph, so the hunt continues.

"My husband went to work on November 2 and Ralph followed him out of the house. That's the last time we saw him.

"He loves boxes, he loves bags, he's very curious. Even small spaces, he will investigate to see inside."

Billie is asking residents to please check places where Ralph could be hiding or trapped, like sheds and garages.

Call or text with information to 07837 712 251.



