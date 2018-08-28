Advanced search

Dunmow school’s top performers are honoured at awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 08:21 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:21 13 December 2018

Bryony Peter (front and far left) with her fellow pupils and head teacher Simon Knight.

Archant

A teenager who showed resilience at a tragic time for her family when her young brother died, has won an academic prize by her school.

Eddie and Jenny Marshall with Stephanie Eaton who won the award in honour of their daughter, GemmaEddie and Jenny Marshall with Stephanie Eaton who won the award in honour of their daughter, Gemma

Bryony Peters, whose 14-year-old brother Elliot died suddenly in March, was praised for her compassion and spirit.

Bryony was awarded the Helena Romanes Prize, given to a student who has achieved in the face of adversity.

At an award ceremony for top performers at GCSE on December 4, Tanzi Foulger, Bryony’s director of learning at the time Elliot died, said: “There were many students last year who had to face difficulties and adversity during what is one of the most challenging times of their life.

“But this young person had to cope with something that no one should have to experience at such a young age. Words cannot describe the unimaginable feeling of suddenly losing your younger brother. In March, Bryony had to deal with just this.

“She was faced with the outpouring of emotion from all around while remaining dignified and a tower of strength for others. She ploughed on with her studies and supported her family through a very traumatic time.

“We are, and she should be, extremely proud of her amazing resilience during this time and the fabulous final exam results Bryony achieved.

“Bryony is brave, compassionate, resilient and an inspiration to us all.”

Other students honoured for top GCSE grades included Megan Petts whose marks put her in the top two per cent in the country. Megan won the Trevor Phillips Prize for History, in honour of Trevor Phillips head teacher from 1958-1974.

Other winners were Lucy Turvey and Oliver Venner.

Stephanie Eaton won The Gemma Marshall Award for Textiles. This prize is in honour of former student who went on to study at Winchester School of Art but died three years after leaving the school, in 2006.

The award was presented by Gemma’s parents, Eddie and Jenny Marshall.

The Governors’ Prize, given to a Year 13 student to support their first year at university, went to Kimberley White, who achieved A* and A grades at GCSE and was appointed head girl of sixth form.

