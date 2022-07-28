Dunmow pupils put on a show for public with Rock of Ages

Pupils from Helena Romanes School in Dunmow put on a series of live performances of the Rock of Ages.

Pupils from Helena Romanes School in Dunmow performed Rock of Ages - Credit: Helena Romanes School

In the final week of term the students performed the show for members of the public across three nights.

Students from Year 7 through to Year 12 emerged onto the stage to begin the show amid a sea of dry ice.

A spokesperson from the school said: “With more make-up than Boots, costumes and hair that brought back memories of the 80s and AOR radio and a band led by Neil Stewart and Sydney Stewart it was a great evening of rock n' roll.”

The school would like to say thank you to all the staff from across the school who helped out over the rehearsal period and the week performances took place, as well as congratulate the crew, cast and band for their performances, and in particular the shows director, HRS’ own Stephanie Stewart.