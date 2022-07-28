News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Dunmow pupils put on a show for public with Rock of Ages

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 10:30 AM July 28, 2022
Helena Romanes pupils performing Rock of Ages live

Helena Romanes pupils performing Rock of Ages - Credit: Helena Romanes School

Pupils from Helena Romanes School in Dunmow put on a series of live performances of the Rock of Ages. 

Pupils from Helena Romanes School in Dunmow performed Rock of Ages

Pupils from Helena Romanes School in Dunmow performed Rock of Ages - Credit: Helena Romanes School

In the final week of term the students performed the show for members of the public across three nights. 

Students from Year 7 through to Year 12 emerged onto the stage to begin the show amid a sea of dry ice.

A spokesperson from the school said: “With more make-up than Boots, costumes and hair that brought back memories of the 80s and AOR radio and a band led by Neil Stewart and Sydney Stewart it was a great evening of rock n' roll.” 

Pupils from Helena Romanes School in Dunmow performed Rock of Ages

Pupils from Helena Romanes School in Dunmow performed Rock of Ages - Credit: Helena Romanes School

The school would like to say thank you to all the staff from across the school who helped out over the rehearsal period and the week performances took place, as well as congratulate the crew, cast and band for their performances, and in particular the shows director, HRS’ own Stephanie Stewart. 

Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News

Don't Miss

Police officers have called off the search for 24-year-old Lewis Saggers

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police in Hertfordshire call off search for missing 24-year-old man

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Smoke across the A120 westbound carriageway at Braintree today (July 21)

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Recap: A120 long delays in Braintree area due to blaze

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Beau Damps arriving at the Helena Romanes School Year 11 Prom on horseback.

Education News

Student arrives on horseback for Helena Romanes School Prom

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a serious fire at a recycling centre in Braintree

'Keep your windows and doors closed': Large fire at recycling centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon