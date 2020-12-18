Helena Romanes pupils send Christmas gifts to care home
- Credit: Helena Romanes
Students at Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre have sent Christmas presents to the residents of a Dunmow care home.
The Year 7 also wrote letters to those living at Croft House in Braintree Road, including festive greetings and a message about themselves.
Staff at the care home will distribute the gifts to residents.
Headteacher Daniel Gee said pupils wanted to bring some festive cheer to people that may have struggled during this year's pandemic.
He added: "Some of the residents may not have seen family and friends properly for many months and the students hope that their gifts will cheer them up."
The initiative was led by Year 7 ambassadors who were chosen by their form tutors.
Part of the role of the ambassador is to compile a newsletter that is sent to all nearby primary schools every half term.
