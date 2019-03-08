Organisers 'blown away' by response to rural ramble

Almost 300 people took part in the second rural ramble for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity at the Gardens of Easton Lodge on April 13, raising over £4,000.

Some walkers enjoyed sunshine throughout and others were caught in rain and even a hail storm.

There were three distance options: 10 miles, four miles or one-mile all with garden visits and a cream tea.

Suzanne Watson, Helen Rollason's fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We've been absolutely blown away by the number of participants who took part.

“A huge 'thank you' to everyone. We couldn't have organised such an amazing and successful event without the help of our great team of volunteers, staff, sponsors and supporters and the volunteers at The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge.”

The charity's next events include a vintage fair on June 30 and a family dog day on September 22. See www.helenrollason.org.uk or 01245 380719.