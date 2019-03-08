Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Organisers 'blown away' by response to rural ramble

PUBLISHED: 08:25 30 April 2019

The ramblers stop off at the Prince of Wales for refreshments

The ramblers stop off at the Prince of Wales for refreshments

Archant

Almost 300 people took part in the second rural ramble for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity at the Gardens of Easton Lodge on April 13, raising over £4,000.

Ramblers enjoying the gardens at Easton LodgeRamblers enjoying the gardens at Easton Lodge

Some walkers enjoyed sunshine throughout and others were caught in rain and even a hail storm.

There were three distance options: 10 miles, four miles or one-mile all with garden visits and a cream tea.

Suzanne Watson, Helen Rollason's fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We've been absolutely blown away by the number of participants who took part.

“A huge 'thank you' to everyone. We couldn't have organised such an amazing and successful event without the help of our great team of volunteers, staff, sponsors and supporters and the volunteers at The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge.”

The charity's next events include a vintage fair on June 30 and a family dog day on September 22. See www.helenrollason.org.uk or 01245 380719.

Most Read

Organisers ‘blown away’ by response to rural ramble

The ramblers stop off at the Prince of Wales for refreshments

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

Three Uttlesford roads labelled flooding ‘hotspots’ are among those set to benefit from portion of £1m emergency fund

Lower Street in Stansted Mountfitchet is one of the flooding 'hotspots' set to benefit from a £1m emergency fund.

Most Read

Organisers ‘blown away’ by response to rural ramble

The ramblers stop off at the Prince of Wales for refreshments

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

Three Uttlesford roads labelled flooding ‘hotspots’ are among those set to benefit from portion of £1m emergency fund

Lower Street in Stansted Mountfitchet is one of the flooding 'hotspots' set to benefit from a £1m emergency fund.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Great Dunmow resident celebrates turning 104

Eva Gellatly as a baby. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Come Together to make a community play in Saffron Walden

A similar project to Lost Letters at Chickenshed, a theatre space in London

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners set London Marathon bests

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Claudine Davie and Hannah McIlvenna

REVIEW: Jordan Peele’s movie Us turns a meticulously written script into a terrific and truly original film

Us. Picture: Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

REVIEW: Shazam! is a funny film with charming performances

Shazam!
Drive 24