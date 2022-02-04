Carolyn Ollenbuttel and Vanessa Bell at Broomfield Hospital with Oa Hackett from Littlelifts - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Breast cancer patients being treated at Broomfield Hospital will receive a box of gifts to help ease some of the side effects during chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

The treats are from Norwich-based charity Littlelifts.

They are adding Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust hospitals - whose hospitals are Southend, Basildon and Broomfield - to the places they support.

Paula Burch and Ada Emerson at Basildon Hospital with the Littlelifts treats - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Sangita Solanki, Elise Fleetwood and Oa Hackett from Littlelifts at The Nightingale Centre, Southend Hospital - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Oa Hackett, founder of Littlelifts, said: “Since we launched in 2017, we’ve seen a very real impact in how our Littlelifts boxes have supported and emotionally boosted women and men going through treatment.

"Breast cancer treatment can be gruelling both physically and mentally, and during these difficult times our boxes are making a huge difference.

“We know this because so many people, and their families, have told us so. We are delighted to be able to offer our boxes to patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment across the Trust."

The packs have a wide variety of treats, some of which include a lip balm, sweets, a soft toothbrush, pocket tissues, notebook and pen, and hot chocolate.