Published: 8:00 AM April 19, 2021

Covid self-test lateral flow kits to take away are now available at a further 14 libraries in Essex, and from Friday (April 23) this includes Thaxted Library.

Thaxted Library at 7 Town Street is open on Tuesdays from noon to 5pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm.

The new sites join 20 libraries that have been offering kits to take away since last month including those in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow.

But the temporary Lateral Flow Device testing centres for a booked or walk-in appointment are going to cease.

In Uttlesford, Tuesday (April 20) is the last day for the temporary centre at Saffron Walden ECL at 39 Audley Road.

Latest Covid data from April 13 shows that Uttlesford had 6.57 new cases per 100,000 on April 8. In December 2020, Uttlesford had 779.85 cases per 100,000.

In Braintree, there were 9.17 new cases per 100,000 on April 8 compared to 1,074.05 per 100,000 in December 2020.

Director of Public Health at Essex County Council, Dr Mike Gogarty said: “The extra 14 library collection sites will no doubt make a real difference to testing capacity across the county.

“It is really positive and reassuring to see that so many tests have already been distributed in such a short space of time, and that is testament to the residents of Essex doing the right thing and protecting others by making sure they are doing regular testing.

“As restrictions ease and people start to meet up with others outdoors, the need for people who aren’t showing symptoms to take part in regular testing is more vital than ever."

He added: “If regular testing is not something you have considered previously and you are not already accessing self-tests in another way, I urge you to pick up test kits from your nearest community collection point, complete them regularly and help to keep your friends and family safe.”

Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus should call 119 or book a test online at gov.uk

There is a testing centre at Stansted. There are also mobile testing units across Essex.















