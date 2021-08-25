Published: 6:16 PM August 25, 2021

British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan boarding an RAF plane before being relocated to the UK - Credit: PA

Donation points have been set up for members of the public to give essential items and clean clothes to support people arriving from Afghanistan.

The nearest locations are in Stansted and Great Dunmow, with options further afield in Chelmsford and Colchester.

Community donation points:

Touchpoint Day Centre, Crafton Green House, Chapel Hill, Stansted, CM24 8AB - Wednesday 9am to 1pm, Thursday 9.30am to 4.30pm;

Uttlesford Community Hub, 45 Stortford Road, Great Dunmow, CM6 1DQ – Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4.30pm;

Chelmsford Community Resilience Hub – please call 01245 280731 for details;

Hamptons Sports and Leisure Centre, Tydemans, Great Baddow, Chelmsford, CM2 9FH - on August 26 and August 27 between 1pm and 3pm;

Refugee Action Colchester, 15 Queen Street, Colchester, CO12PH;

Community 360, Winsley’s House, High Street, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1UG.

The items most needed include:

clean clothing and underwear for adults, children and teenagers of all ages

toiletries, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, sanitary items, shower gel

baby milk and nappies

general essentials/consumables

toys and entertainment for children and young people

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Leader of Essex County Council, said: “Individuals and families arriving from Afghanistan have gone through unimaginable experiences and our thoughts are with them as they start to adjust to a new and unfamiliar place.

Passengers disembarking a Royal Air Force Voyager after arriving at RAF Brize Norton from the Middle East - Credit: PA

“We have been overwhelmed but not surprised by the outpouring of support we have seen from residents and communities across Essex looking to do their bit to help those going through an extremely difficult and challenging time.

“We remain committed to working with partners to ensure that anyone arriving in Essex has the support they need and that their welfare is protected at all times.

“I’d like to thank you anyone who has already donated what they can, as well as everyone involved in working around the clock to make sure these individuals and families have the support they need.”

Residents are encouraged to follow Covid-19 guidance when attending the donation points. A face covering is required when inside.

Uttlesford District Council is creating a database of organisations and people willing to help.

Braintree District Council is in the process of identifying suitable housing.





