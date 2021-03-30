Record break attempt for self-check for testicular cancer
- Credit: Capture House/ The Robin Cancer Trust
A Dunmow company is one of the supporters of Saturday's attempt to break a world record - for the largest simultaneous self-check for testicular cancer.
The Essex charity The Robin Cancer Trust wants to beat the current record of 236, with checks performed underneath underwear on Zoom.
The Robin Cancer Trust was founded by the Freeman family in Colchester after they lost Robin Freeman, aged 24, to a rare form of testicular cancer in 2011.
Robin's brother Toby Freeman said: "We're going to try to bring men across the world together to check their testicles at the same time."
He said previous record holders are among those taking part.
You may also want to watch:
Toby added: "Testicular cancer is 98 percent curable if detected early and can affect men as young as 15.
"Some 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer every year in the UK – that’s more than six per day, so it is vital we all know how to check, how often to check and that we educate the younger generation that this is a cancer which can and does affect their age group.
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital after serious accident between Takeley and Dunmow
- 2 New clinical trial to prevent deaths after Covid patients leave hospital
- 3 What house prices in Uttlesford are doing
- 4 Hundreds of Dunmow residents show appreciation for Easter knitting
- 5 3,000 square foot food hall opens next to Poplar Nurseries
- 6 Covid: All the deaths in Uttlesford towns and villages over a year
- 7 Children prepare for Easter service and decorate cairn stones
- 8 Uttlesford records slight rise in Covid-19 cases
- 9 Covid: All the deaths in Braintree towns and villages over a year
- 10 Women outnumber men for latest police recruits
"We want to educate every man in the UK how to check themselves once a month."
The Trust's mission is to stop young adults dying from germ cell cancer - through online cancer awareness campaigns, delivering educational talks and offering support services to individuals and families affected by testicular and ovarian cancers.
Jordan Bright, co-founder of Dunmow visual content agency Capture House, has taken the campaign photographs.
Participation on Saturday (April 3) at 2pm is free. Sign up at www.therobincancertrust.org/worldrecord