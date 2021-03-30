Published: 6:33 PM March 30, 2021

Toby Freeman of Colchester is asking men to get involved in The Robin Cancer Trust's attempt to break a world record - for the largest simultaneous self-check for testicular cancer. - Credit: Capture House/ The Robin Cancer Trust

A Dunmow company is one of the supporters of Saturday's attempt to break a world record - for the largest simultaneous self-check for testicular cancer.

The Essex charity The Robin Cancer Trust wants to beat the current record of 236, with checks performed underneath underwear on Zoom.

The Robin Cancer Trust was founded by the Freeman family in Colchester after they lost Robin Freeman, aged 24, to a rare form of testicular cancer in 2011.

The Robin Cancer Trust was formed after Robin Freeman, aged 24, of Colchester died of a rare form of testicular cancer in 2011. - Credit: Freeman family / The Robin Cancer Trust

Robin's brother Toby Freeman said: "We're going to try to bring men across the world together to check their testicles at the same time."

He said previous record holders are among those taking part.

Toby added: "Testicular cancer is 98 percent curable if detected early and can affect men as young as 15.

"Some 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer every year in the UK – that’s more than six per day, so it is vital we all know how to check, how often to check and that we educate the younger generation that this is a cancer which can and does affect their age group.

"We want to educate every man in the UK how to check themselves once a month."

The Trust's mission is to stop young adults dying from germ cell cancer - through online cancer awareness campaigns, delivering educational talks and offering support services to individuals and families affected by testicular and ovarian cancers.

Jordan Bright, co-founder of Dunmow visual content agency Capture House, has taken the campaign photographs.

Participation on Saturday (April 3) at 2pm is free. Sign up at www.therobincancertrust.org/worldrecord







