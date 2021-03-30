News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Health

Record break attempt for self-check for testicular cancer

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:33 PM March 30, 2021   
Toby Freeman of Colchester for The Robin Cancer Trust

Toby Freeman of Colchester is asking men to get involved in The Robin Cancer Trust's attempt to break a world record - for the largest simultaneous self-check for testicular cancer. - Credit: Capture House/ The Robin Cancer Trust

A Dunmow company is one of the supporters of Saturday's attempt to break a world record - for the largest simultaneous self-check for testicular cancer.

The Essex charity The Robin Cancer Trust wants to beat the current record of 236, with checks performed underneath underwear on Zoom.

The Robin Cancer Trust was founded by the Freeman family in Colchester after they lost Robin Freeman, aged 24, to a rare form of testicular cancer in 2011.

The Robin Cancer Trust was formed after Robin Freeman, aged 24, of Colchester died in 2011.

The Robin Cancer Trust was formed after Robin Freeman, aged 24, of Colchester died of a rare form of testicular cancer in 2011. - Credit: Freeman family / The Robin Cancer Trust

Robin's brother Toby Freeman said: "We're going to try to bring men across the world together to check their testicles at the same time."

He said previous record holders are among those taking part.

You may also want to watch:

Toby added: "Testicular cancer is 98 percent curable if detected early and can affect men as young as 15.

"Some 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer every year in the UK – that’s more than six per day, so it is vital we all know how to check, how often to check and that we educate the younger generation that this is a cancer which can and does affect their age group.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after serious accident between Takeley and Dunmow
  2. 2 New clinical trial to prevent deaths after Covid patients leave hospital 
  3. 3 What house prices in Uttlesford are doing
  1. 4 Hundreds of Dunmow residents show appreciation for Easter knitting
  2. 5 3,000 square foot food hall opens next to Poplar Nurseries
  3. 6 Covid: All the deaths in Uttlesford towns and villages over a year 
  4. 7 Children prepare for Easter service and decorate cairn stones
  5. 8 Uttlesford records slight rise in Covid-19 cases
  6. 9 Covid: All the deaths in Braintree towns and villages over a year 
  7. 10 Women outnumber men for latest police recruits

"We want to educate every man in the UK how to check themselves once a month."

The Trust's mission is to stop young adults dying from germ cell cancer - through online cancer awareness campaigns, delivering educational talks and offering support services to individuals and families affected by testicular and ovarian cancers.

Jordan Bright, co-founder of Dunmow visual content agency Capture House, has taken the campaign photographs.

Participation on Saturday (April 3) at 2pm is free. Sign up at www.therobincancertrust.org/worldrecord



Great Dunmow News
Essex
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The garden at The Maltings, Great Dunmow

Great Dunmow's very own secret garden

Angela Jardine, Trustee at The Maltings in Great Dunmow

Logo Icon
The jigsaw swap in Barnston

Barnston's swap and go jigsaw scheme has launched

Louise Dunderdale

person
Stansted

Covid - A Year On

Rail boss: 'Passengers will notice many changes'

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Jen Pearce who  takes on the role of head of Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted after Easter.

Education News

New headteacher for Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus