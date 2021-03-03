Published: 5:00 PM March 3, 2021

Essex Police have issued fixed penalty notices to people breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

A 21-year-old man who drove from Wickford to Great Dunmow to exercise his dog was issued with an FPN as he had strayed outside his local area.

Other FPNs were issued for driving to Southend from various distances for a day out, for holding a party, and to a group for playing basketball on a closed court.

Police said that unfortunately people are still travelling outside their local area to exercise or to meet members of other households.

They will continue to explain the rules and encourage people to do the right thing and take action where people continue to flout the rules.

Essex Police said: "Cases of Covid-19 are falling across Essex but it is important that we all continue to stick to the regulations by staying at home and staying safe."







