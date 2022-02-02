A new Saturday Club created by the popular Forbesy Camps is holding a taster day this Saturday (February 5).

The club at Great Dunmow Primary School is for ages five to 12-year-olds.

Organisers said they had been asked repeatedly at their Ofsted registered children's camps - called Forbesy Camps- if they could run a Saturday camp so they have created a new Saturday Club which will run every Saturday.

The new Forbesy Saturday Club launches on February 5, 2022 - Credit: Forbesy Club

Scott Forbes said: "Given the recent times and the reduced opportunity to socialising, we wanted to create a club to grow confidence and friendships, and gain life skills in fun and safe surroundings.

"Children can earn badges for achieving life skills."

The taster day activities include animals, food prep, football training with Scott, growing food, mindfulness, money mindfulness, and activities including art, scootering and climbing.

Saturday Club runs from 8.30am drop-off for a 9am start until 12.15pm. There is also an extended club that runs until 3.30pm.

Participants can try the taster day for half price. Use the code HALFPRICE. Book online or contact 07717 582184.

*The organisation is also running a half term Forbesy Camp from February 14 to 18.