New backpacks will support children in hospital
- Credit: Essex Freemasons
A new backpack scheme will provide comfort, support and boredom busting supplies to children in hospital.
The ‘We've Got Your Back’ packs by Lennox Children's Cancer Fund have a drink, board games, colouring books and journals, a blanket, socks, gloves, headphones and chargers, and more.
The packs have just been launched and will be given to hundreds of patients receiving treatment at the Essex major hospitals in Colchester, Chelmsford, Basildon, Southend and Romford.
One of the recipients is Chloe Chandler, six, from Little Dunmow, who is fighting a rare form of cancer.
Essex Freemasons have provided £23,000 in grant funding to ensure the service can be maintained for at least the next two years.
Vicky Nash, Family Support Manager for the Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund, said: “When children are diagnosed with cancer, they are often immediately whisked from their local hospital to their nearest Principal Treatment Centre.
You may also want to watch:
"This happens so quickly that they and the parents are totally unprepared for what happens next which means they have understandably failed to bring with them essentials such as toothpaste and toiletries.
"Our packs are designed to help overcome those problems – ensuring that the child patients and their parents have the essentials they need and something to beat the boredom.”
Most Read
- 1 Max Malins officially ruled out of England's autumn international with Tonga
- 2 Dunmow florist The Rose Garden wows judges
- 3 When are the bank holidays this Christmas?
- 4 First pill to treat Covid-19 gets approval in UK
- 5 New Stansted business park could 'degrade air traffic operations'
- 6 Let's Rock Essex 2022 retro festival line-up announced
- 7 Injection spiking: What is it and what are the symptoms?
- 8 Public nominations lead to Kids Inspire CEO award
- 9 Festive things to do in Essex November 2021
- 10 Uncle Funk promises 'Christmas Inferno' show in Great Dunmow
Paul Tarrant, Provincial Grand Master for Essex Freemasons, said: “The Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund are doing some wonderful work and I am delighted that between us we will making lives easier for hundreds of local youngsters.”