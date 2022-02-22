News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Broomfield Hospital staff are the first to win a new award

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:59 PM February 22, 2022
Broomfield Hospital award winners Gary Pearce and Karen Cook with their award certificates

Broomfield Hospital award winners Gary Pearce and Karen Cook - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Two members of staff who work at Broomfield Hospital are the first to win a new award.

Karen Cook, deputy general manager, and Gary Pearce, assistant service manager, have helped to reduce waiting times for burns and plastic surgery.

The new monthly awards scheme recognises staff who have showcased Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s values of excellence, compassion and respect.

Gary said: “The award belongs to all of the staff who work in the burns unit; there’s a whole team working together to provide the best care we can.

"To get the award is recognition of the good work everyone does, and how we all care for our patients.”

Karen and Gary were nominated by Claire Dixon, deputy director of operations.

Claire said: “They have worked tirelessly together to deliver on our commitment to reduce the number of patients waiting for complex plastic surgery procedures, amongst significant challenges and pressures.”

