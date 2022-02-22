Broomfield Hospital staff are the first to win a new award
- Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust
Two members of staff who work at Broomfield Hospital are the first to win a new award.
Karen Cook, deputy general manager, and Gary Pearce, assistant service manager, have helped to reduce waiting times for burns and plastic surgery.
The new monthly awards scheme recognises staff who have showcased Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s values of excellence, compassion and respect.
Gary said: “The award belongs to all of the staff who work in the burns unit; there’s a whole team working together to provide the best care we can.
"To get the award is recognition of the good work everyone does, and how we all care for our patients.”
Karen and Gary were nominated by Claire Dixon, deputy director of operations.
Claire said: “They have worked tirelessly together to deliver on our commitment to reduce the number of patients waiting for complex plastic surgery procedures, amongst significant challenges and pressures.”
Most Read
- 1 Burglars were interrupted when resident returned home
- 2 Outline plans submitted for 30 homes for Stansted site
- 3 Does the climate crisis mean that severe storms are here to stay?
- 4 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
- 5 Commendation for police officer who disarmed man wielding an axe
- 6 Felsted girls book trip to national hockey finals
- 7 Man admits smuggling cocaine-stuffed duck through Stansted Airport
- 8 Second Covid-19 booster vaccination to be rolled out in Spring
- 9 Delays expected as A12 Boreham Interchange closed for a weekend
- 10 Broomfield Hospital staff are the first to win a new award
READ MORE:
Broomfield Hospital's new children's ward opens
New Broomfield Hospital garden
Hospital charity director thanks donors
New chemotherapy centre at Broomfield Hospital