Published: 11:27 AM September 24, 2021

Jane Farrell, Vicky Ford MP and Lisa Villiers in the new chemotherapy treatment centre at Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

A new chemotherapy treatment centre at Broomfield Hospital has been called “fantastic” during an MP's visit.

The £1.2 million project was designed with the help of patients, and has increased the capacity from 12 chairs to 16.

It has more space to maintain social distancing and patients’ privacy.

Staff now have improved facilities for training and rest, as well as space to work more easily alongside pharmacy services.

Vicky Ford, the MP for Chelmsford, was shown around the unit by Lisa Villiers, a Macmillan nurse consultant in chemotherapy, and the hospital’s managing director, Jane Farrell.

She also saw the hospital’s wellbeing gardens which have been a relaxing outdoor space for staff during an extremely busy year at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Vicky said: “It’s great to see the new chemotherapy unit up and running with an improved environment for its patients.

"I would like to thank all staff across the Trust who are continuing to work hard to deliver excellent care.”

Nicole Crouch, health and wellbeing lead, said: “I’m delighted that our wellbeing gardens have been such a hit with our patients and staff alike.

"After such a difficult time for the NHS it was good to show Mrs Ford all the work we’ve been doing to support the health and wellbeing of our brilliant staff.”