Man arrested after 'Katie Price' incident

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:54 PM August 23, 2021   
Katie Price might like her six autobiographies on show. Picture: Charlotte Ball/PA Archive

A woman has been taken to hospital for a facial injury after an incident in Little Canfield - with unconfirmed rumours that the victim is celebrity Katie Price.

Essex Police were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault shortly after 1.30am this morning (Monday August 23) at Little Canfield.

They found a woman had a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. The man remains in custody.




