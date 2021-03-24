Published: 12:00 PM March 24, 2021

The mural at The Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow to commemorate the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Gavin Vickers

The Princess Alexandra Hospital has shared patients thanks for care through the coronavirus pandemic, and said kind words of gratitude mean a great deal.

Former nurse and retired exam invigilator Sarah Finney, 55, from Stebbing is among those who has thanked staff for their care, after being treated for coronavirus.

Sarah originally thought she felt unwell because of the side effects of chemotherapy treatment following a breast cancer diagnosis and mastectomy, but her symptoms included developing a high temperature, a cough, feeling breathless and achy with a lack of appetite.

She was admitted to The Princess Alexandra Hospital in March last year.

“The nurses were so lovely and welcoming, caring and compassionate, they chatted and tried to help me relax so I could get some sleep."

Sarah added: "I could not leave my room due to my lack of immunity and dependency on oxygen, so I was totally dependent on the nurses to help me with all my care. I was very well looked after and the staff were always happy to assist me.

“My nine days in hospital were hard, being isolated from my family and not knowing whether I would improve, and the days were very long.

"I wasn’t scared, as the doctors kept me informed with my treatment decisions and I felt able to ask questions."

Sarah she said felt lucky that despite low immunity from chemotherapy, she had survived coronavirus and it never caused her to be seriously ill.

"I am grateful to all the staff at PAHT for their care and dedication and I hope to never see them again - in the nicest possible way!”

Sharon McNally, director of nursing, midwifery, and allied health professionals, said: "We are pleased to hear that Sarah is now feeling much better and are thankful to her for sharing her story of her recovery from coronavirus.

“We are delighted to hear the kind words of our patients regarding the care and support our amazing people are giving every day.

“We encourage our patients to continue to get in touch and share thank you messages with our staff, as these words of gratitude mean a great deal.”

