Published: 12:01 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM March 16, 2021

Hatfield Heath, the Hallingburys and the Rodings recorded the highest percentage of first Covid vaccine doses in the Dunmow area.

NHS England data up to March 7 shows 38.6 percent of residents over 16 in this area have received the jab.

But the same NHS data also shows that Uttlesford's West Essex area has the lowest percentage of Essex residents over 16 who received their first jabs.

The second highest percentage in the area was recorded in Flitch Green, Felsted and High Easter, at 37.4 percent.

In Dunmow, the percentage sits at 35.6 percent.

Here is a breakdown of doses received across Uttlesford's towns and villages:

In Thaxted, Great Sampford and Radwinter, 37.9 percent of eligible residents have received the vaccine, whilst in Stansted Mountfitchet and Elsenham - 36.4.

Newport, Littlebury and Clavering recorded the highest percentage in Uttlesford, at 43.1 percent. The lowest percentage was recorded in Takeley, Airport and Mountfitchet South, at 32.5.

In Saffron Walden, 40.1 percent have received the vaccine and in Audley End, Ashdon and the Chesterfords - 41.5.

A spokesperson for NHS West Essex CCG said: "The NHS vaccination programme continues to make strong progress in West Essex and last week people aged 55 and over and unpaid carers were the first to get text alerts from the national booking service, allowing them to arrange their appointments even more quickly and simply.

“We’d encourage everyone to book and attend their vaccination when it’s their turn.”