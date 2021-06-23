Air ambulance and four land vehicles called to Essex emergency
Published: 12:18 PM June 23, 2021
- Credit: Supplied by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust
An air ambulance landed in Great Notley yesterday evening to assist with a medical emergency.
The East of England Ambulance Service was called shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (June 23).
The ambulance service called on the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance for support.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "A community first responder, an ambulance, two vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency on Chatsworth Avenue in Great Notley.
"A man was transported by land to the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre for further assessment and treatment.”
You may also want to watch:
The Essex Cardiothoracic Centre is in Basildon.
Most Read
- 1 Two taken to hospital after Little Dunmow collision
- 2 In pictures: First ever Summer Solstice Sundown festival a hit
- 3 Air ambulance and four land vehicles called to Essex emergency
- 4 Draft plans for 49 new Thaxted homes unveiled
- 5 French fast food venture faces recruitment crisis
- 6 Uttlesford businesses 'disappointed' with Freedom Day delay
- 7 Saturday recital to mark 200th anniversary of Thaxted organ
- 8 In pictures: Stebbing tractor run 2021
- 9 The 2021 Stebbing Tractor Run route
- 10 Classical BRIT Award-winning Jess Gillam to play Saffron Hall