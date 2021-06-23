News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Air ambulance and four land vehicles called to Essex emergency

Will Durrant

Published: 12:18 PM June 23, 2021   
A red helicopter with a camera on the front parked in front of a hangar: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance - Credit: Supplied by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

An air ambulance landed in Great Notley yesterday evening to assist with a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (June 23).

The ambulance service called on the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance for support.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "A community first responder, an ambulance, two vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency on Chatsworth Avenue in Great Notley.

"A man was transported by land to the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre for further assessment and treatment.”

The Essex Cardiothoracic Centre is in Basildon.

