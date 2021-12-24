Dunmow and District Stroke Support Group give a wave at their December meeting. - Credit: Dunmow and District Stroke Support Group

Dunmow and District Stroke Support Group have been celebrating the festive season.

Thirty members, volunteers helpers and friends enjoyed a festive lunch at Hunters Meet Restaurant, Hatfield Heath.

For their last meeting of the year the exercises were based on Santa climbing up the chimney and flying through the air.

This was followed by a game of ‘Pass the Parcel’, where everyone had a present, then a quiz before the session ended with a buffet.

Dunmow and District Stroke Support Group meets on a Tuesday morning at Banks Court in Dunmow.

The gatherings combine a social meeting with exercises under supervision with professional guidance and support.

If you are affected by stroke and live in the south part of Uttlesford or would like to help as a volunteer, please contact the group chairman Phil Milne on 01371 875370 or email philip.milne@talk21.com for more information.