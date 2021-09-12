Gallery
Felsted students use their summer to help others
- Credit: Felsted School
Felsted School pupils have been making a difference this summer, supporting the air ambulance.
Toby and Tegid, both 15, raised £2,763 for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
Inspired by the Olympic Games, they collectively swam 600 lengths of the pool, ran 60km and cycled nearly 250km - the equivalent distance of travelling from Cardiff to Reading.
They were inspired by the ‘£500 pledge for the Blood on Board appeal’ but managed to raise over five times that goal.
Lucinda, nine, led a successful pop-up coffee and cake fundraiser over the summer while staying with family in Londonderry, and raised £630 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
She baked for three days, helped by family members including her sister Arabella, six, who is also a Felsted pupil.
She also designed posters to advertise her event.
The charity invited the family to spend an afternoon with them and meet one of the paramedics and helicopter navigators.
