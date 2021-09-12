News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Health

Gallery

Felsted students use their summer to help others

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 8:11 PM September 12, 2021   
Toby and Tegid of Felsted School, Essex, have been fundraising in their summer holiday

Toby and Tegid of Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted School pupils have been making a difference this summer, supporting the air ambulance.

Toby and Tegid, both 15, raised £2,763 for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Inspired by the Olympic Games, they collectively swam 600 lengths of the pool, ran 60km and cycled nearly 250km - the equivalent distance of travelling from Cardiff to Reading.

Toby and Tegid running towards a finish line, Felsted, Essex

Toby and Tegid of Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

They were inspired by the ‘£500 pledge for the Blood on Board appeal’ but managed to raise over five times that goal.

Lucinda, nine, led a successful pop-up coffee and cake fundraiser over the summer while staying with family in Londonderry, and raised £630 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Lucinda and Arabella of Felsted School, Essex with their cake sale

Lucinda and Arabella of Felsted School with their cake sale in Londonderry - Credit: Felsted School

She baked for three days, helped by family members including her sister Arabella, six, who is also a Felsted pupil.

You may also want to watch:

She also designed posters to advertise her event.

The charity invited the family to spend an afternoon with them and meet one of the paramedics and helicopter navigators.
 

Lucinda of Felsted School, Essex, donating a giant cheque to personnel from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

Lucinda donating the money raised to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland - Credit: Felsted School


Most Read

  1. 1 Felsted collision: Motorcyclist seriously injured
  2. 2 Harlow: council's cabinet approves regeneration plan and could lobby for Tube extension
  3. 3 In pictures: The 2021 Felsted fun dog show entrants and winners
  1. 4 Temporary council chief costing more than £1,000 per day
  2. 5 Residents urged to share their views on housing and community needs
  3. 6 Appeal to find Stansted teen, missing for five days
  4. 7 Essex A&E waiting times: fears raised about winter as 'NHS really struggling'
  5. 8 Dramatic pictures show extent of three north-west Essex farm fires
  6. 9 Car Park Panto arriving at Stansted Airport this Christmas to bring some festive cheer
  7. 10 New butcher is given a warm village welcome
Charity
Felsted School
Felsted News
Dunmow News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Custody photograph of Matthew Hyam, of Sunnyside, Stansted who was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court

Essex Police

Stansted man jailed for sexual offences

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
British Offsite will create a new manufacturing and distribution centre at Great Notley, Essex

Braintree District Council

Tenants line up for new Great Notley business park

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Ossie Ardiles cuts the ribbon on the new 3G pitch in Saffron Walden, Essex, standing beside Matt Clare,

Football | Gallery

In pictures: Uttlesford's new 3G pitch is declared officially open!

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Sgt Richard Ambrose and PC Matthew Parker at Saffron Walden Police Station, Essex.

Essex Police

Officers risked their own safety to save a man threatening to jump

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon