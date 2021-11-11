Farleigh Hospice wins national award for 'innovative' Covid-19 care

Farleigh Hospice, which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses in the Chelmsford area, won an innovation award from Hospice UK - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

A Chelmsford hospice which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses has received a national innovation award.

Farleigh Hospice wowed Hospice UK judges after creating a "Virtual Ward" model for coping with Covid-19 demands.

This meant introducing a "flexible" approach so that 93% of the hospice's care could take place in the community or at home.

Tracey Bleakley, Hospice UK CEO, said: "Congratulations to Farleigh Hospice on winning the Innovation in Partnership Working Award.

"Their dedication and commitment to provide vital hospice care has without doubt made a huge difference to the many people who rely on their support."

Matt Sweeting, Farleigh Hospice's director of care, said: "Winning this award is fantastic, because it demonstrates that our peers believe that our integrated and flexible care approach was successful.

"What makes our care teams stand out is their commitment to putting the patient first and this award is testament to this."