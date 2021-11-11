News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Health

Farleigh Hospice wins national award for 'innovative' Covid-19 care

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM November 11, 2021
Farleigh Hospice staff receive an award from the Hospice UK team

Farleigh Hospice, which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses in the Chelmsford area, won an innovation award from Hospice UK - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

A Chelmsford hospice which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses has received a national innovation award.

Farleigh Hospice wowed Hospice UK judges after creating a "Virtual Ward" model for coping with Covid-19 demands.

This meant introducing a "flexible" approach so that 93% of the hospice's care could take place in the community or at home.

Tracey Bleakley, Hospice UK CEO, said: "Congratulations to Farleigh Hospice on winning the Innovation in Partnership Working Award.

"Their dedication and commitment to provide vital hospice care has without doubt made a huge difference to the many people who rely on their support."

You may also want to watch:

Matt Sweeting, Farleigh Hospice's director of care, said: "Winning this award is fantastic, because it demonstrates that our peers believe that our integrated and flexible care approach was successful.

"What makes our care teams stand out is their commitment to putting the patient first and this award is testament to this."

Most Read

  1. 1 Tesco extension work has started in Great Dunmow
  2. 2 Police now in talks with CPS over 'governance issue' at Uttlesford council
  3. 3 Nearly 100 homes proposed on greenfield land near Little Canfield
  1. 4 Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market
  2. 5 At-home care warning: 'My mum benefitted from being in hospital'
  3. 6 Obituary: Former landlady of The Star pub in Dunmow, Violet Holden
  4. 7 Dinosaur themed park: plans are submitted
  5. 8 Dunmow Atlantis Swimming Club recognise their young stars with Jack Petchey awards
  6. 9 In pictures: Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display 2021
  7. 10 Uttlesford climate czar sets out environmental goals amid COP26
Health Care
Coronavirus
Chelmsford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

England's Max Malins is hoping to be back for the autumn internationals with Australia and South Africa.

Rugby Union

Max Malins officially ruled out of England's clash with Tonga

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport

Football

Man arrested as police investigate antisemitic chant on Stansted flight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11/01/17 of Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London. The retailer has said its

Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Smiling Stephanie Harris holding a certificate at The Rose Garden florist, High Street, Great Dunmow, Essex

Dunmow florist The Rose Garden wows judges

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon