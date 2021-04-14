Published: 5:00 PM April 14, 2021

Toby Freeman, Founder & CEO of The Robin Cancer Trust and Matt Eaton, President of Round Table Britain & Ireland. - Credit: The Robin Cancer Trust

A self-check campaign has broken a world record after getting 260 men to come together virtually from across the globe and check themselves for testicular cancer live on Zoom at the same time.

Essex-based The Robin Cancer Trust got the men to check for testicular irregularities and changes live on camera and raised awareness of testicular cancer. The previous record was 240 men checking simultaneously.

The campaign was supported by Jordan Bright, co-founder of Dunmow visual content agency Capture House, who took the campaign photographs.

Toby Freeman of The Robin Cancer Trust - Credit: Capture House/ The Robin Cancer Trust

Toby Freeman, 31, founder of the Robin Cancer Trust, said: “I am so grateful to the men that joined us on Zoom and beat the virtual world-record for the largest simultaneous self-check.

"We had attendees from Malawi, Netherlands, Mauritius, South Africa, India, New Zealand and the USA, so it truly was a global World Record.

"Testicular cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in young men, but it’s also 98 percent curable if caught and treated early."

"We promised my brother that something good would be born of his tragedy, and I feel positive that he would be so proud of our latest world record breaking campaign.”

The Freeman family in Colchester began raising awareness of testicular cancer in 2012 following the death of their son and brother, Robin Freeman, aged just 24.

The Robin Cancer Trust was formed after Robin Freeman, aged 24, of Colchester died of a rare form of testicular cancer in 2011. - Credit: Freeman family / The Robin Cancer Trust

Robin was diagnosed in 2011 with a rare form of testicular cancer, a Mediastinal Germ Cell Tumour which was a grapefruit-sized tumour in his chest.

Matt Eaton, President of Round Table Britain & Ireland, who supported the event, said: “It’s amazing that in a socially distanced world, The Robin Cancer Trust brought together men from across the world to learn how to check themselves, what to do if they find something, and most importantly break the stigma surrounding talking about testicular cancer.”

The charity’s vision is to reach every young person in the UK with their life-saving cancer campaigns by 2024.