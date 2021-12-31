'I'm proud of how far I've come' - Dunmow mum shares her weight loss experience
- Credit: Slimming World
A Dunmow businesswoman has shared her weight loss story ahead of the New Year.
Kylie, a mum-of-two, said she is proud after losing five stone in nine months.
She said her weight was causing health problems which stopped her from enjoying time with family in winter 2021.
Kylie made a resolution last year, and she asked her family for a Slimming World membership for Mother's Day.
She joined the Dunmow branch in March.
Kylie said: "I am now more than five stone lighter.
"I am so proud of how far I have come.
"Ten months ago, I had a wardrobe of clothes that I was unable to wear, and health problems that were preventing me from enjoying time with my family.
Most Read
- 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 2 'I'm proud of how far I've come' - Dunmow mum shares her weight loss experience
- 3 Helena Romanes - Primary phase celebrates first term in action
- 4 Firefighters to 'remain throughout the night' to battle large industrial unit blaze
- 5 easyJet: 'We don't have plans for more routes from Stansted'
- 6 The low-alcohol drinks produced in and around north-west Essex
- 7 Two fire and rescue crews tackle chimney fire in Great Dunmow
- 8 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
- 9 Man in life-threatening condition after White Notley collision
- 10 Felsted Royal British Legion Club faces closure in the new year
"I am now able to fit into my clothes again and chuck out the maternity clothes I previously lived in and my health problems are subsiding."