Kylie said she is proud of her weight loss story in 2021 - Credit: Slimming World

A Dunmow businesswoman has shared her weight loss story ahead of the New Year.

Kylie, a mum-of-two, said she is proud after losing five stone in nine months.

She said her weight was causing health problems which stopped her from enjoying time with family in winter 2021.

Kylie made a resolution last year, and she asked her family for a Slimming World membership for Mother's Day.

She joined the Dunmow branch in March.

Kylie before she started her weight loss - Credit: Slimming World

Kylie said her health problems are subsiding and she feels more able to enjoy time with family - Credit: Slimming World

Kylie said: "I am now more than five stone lighter.

"I am so proud of how far I have come.

"Ten months ago, I had a wardrobe of clothes that I was unable to wear, and health problems that were preventing me from enjoying time with my family.

"I am now able to fit into my clothes again and chuck out the maternity clothes I previously lived in and my health problems are subsiding."