News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Health

'I'm proud of how far I've come' - Dunmow mum shares her weight loss experience

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:24 PM December 31, 2021
Kylie before and after a Slimming World programme in Great Dunmow

Kylie said she is proud of her weight loss story in 2021 - Credit: Slimming World

A Dunmow businesswoman has shared her weight loss story ahead of the New Year.

Kylie, a mum-of-two, said she is proud after losing five stone in nine months.

She said her weight was causing health problems which stopped her from enjoying time with family in winter 2021.

Kylie made a resolution last year, and she asked her family for a Slimming World membership for Mother's Day.

She joined the Dunmow branch in March.

Kylie, from Dunmow, before starting a Slimming World programme

Kylie before she started her weight loss - Credit: Slimming World

Kylie after completing a Slimming World programme

Kylie said her health problems are subsiding and she feels more able to enjoy time with family - Credit: Slimming World

Kylie said: "I am now more than five stone lighter.

"I am so proud of how far I have come.

"Ten months ago, I had a wardrobe of clothes that I was unable to wear, and health problems that were preventing me from enjoying time with my family.

Most Read

  1. 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 2 'I'm proud of how far I've come' - Dunmow mum shares her weight loss experience
  3. 3 Helena Romanes - Primary phase celebrates first term in action
  1. 4 Firefighters to 'remain throughout the night' to battle large industrial unit blaze
  2. 5 easyJet: 'We don't have plans for more routes from Stansted'
  3. 6 The low-alcohol drinks produced in and around north-west Essex
  4. 7 Two fire and rescue crews tackle chimney fire in Great Dunmow
  5. 8 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
  6. 9 Man in life-threatening condition after White Notley collision
  7. 10 Felsted Royal British Legion Club faces closure in the new year

"I am now able to fit into my clothes again and chuck out the maternity clothes I previously lived in and my health problems are subsiding."

Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artists' impression of the new Braintree Victoria Square development

Essex County Council

Braintree bus station to open in the new year

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Families enjoy the weather in Eaton Park

When are the bank holidays in 2022?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
NHS poster advertising walk-in Covid vaccinations in Great Dunmow, Essex on December 29, 2021

Coronavirus

Essex Covid fight: Schools, support, and Dunmow walk-in jab clinic

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter, and Louise Dunderdale

Logo Icon
Street map image of the A1060 in Little Hallingbury, Essex

Essex Police

Vehicles had to slow down to avoid stabbing attack

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon