Published: 10:41 AM August 31, 2021

Staff at Tesco in Great Dunmow raised £1,800 for Cancer Research at Chelmsford's Race for Life - Credit: Supplied

Eighteen Tesco staff from Great Dunmow took part in Chelmsford's Race for Life, raising £1,800 for Cancer Research.

The Race for Life, which takes place across the country, returned this summer after a break in 2020.

Organisers said the fundraiser is "more important than ever" after a year when cancer trials have been delayed.

Martin Paine, from Tesco in Great Dunmow, praised his staff for their efforts and said everyone involved had a "great day".

He said: "The last 18 months has been hard for everybody in store.

"I didn’t expect colleagues would take part, but we got 18 colleagues raising money and taking part.

"But we raised £1,800 for a great cause."

The money raised at the Race for Life goes towards funding research into cancer treatment and prevention.

The charity spent £56 million on research in Cambridge alone in 2020.

Race for Life events are listed online: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event