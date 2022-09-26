Dunmow man to run marathon on 50th birthday after surviving leukaemia

Matt Gibson is running the London Marathon on his 50th birthday to raise money for Cancer Research - Credit: Supplied

A Dunmow runner is tackling his first marathon on his 50th birthday in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Matt Gibson is running the London Marathon on October 2, which is also his 50th birthday and nearly five years to the day since he completed six rounds of chemotherapy for blood cancer.

Since being diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) in January 2017, Matt has become an associate trustee of CLL Support.

Matt said: "With September being 'Blood Cancer Awareness' month, what better way of promoting the 'Spot Leukaemia' campaign and the key symptoms that can be signs of undiagnosed illness.

"I am running the London Marathon to give something back to the doctors, scientists, nurses and administrators that give hope to newly diagnosed patients and send the message that a diagnosis of cancer need not be all negative!"

The three most common symptoms experienced by leukaemia sufferers prior to diagnosis are fatigue, bruising or bleeding and repeated infections.

Matt has already raised £2,000 of his £3,000 fundraising target.

Dunmow Cricket Club, where Matt is a player and junior coach, is holding a running event the following week inspired by Matt and his marathon.

The club celebrated its belated 125th anniversary in 2021, and is continuing efforts to raise funds for its new pavilion - for which it has received planning permission - at its grounds at St Edmunds Lane.

The Dunmow 1,000 will take place on Saturday, October 9. The event will use official marathon-style timing and a big screen to show the number of laps completed by each participant, with the aim of completing 1,000 laps of the St Edmunds Lane ground - an equivalent distance to nine marathons.

Anyone who wants to take part can do so at any time between 8am and 5pm. There will be refreshments and a barbecue available all day.

Participants must pay a £9 entry fee or raise sponsorship, and all proceeds will go towards the pavilion fund.

For more information go to https://www.dunmowcricketclub.co.uk/default.aspx

To secure your place or receive a sponsorship form, email dunmowccevents@gmail.com.

More details on the Spot Leukaemia campaign can be found at https://www.leukaemiacare.org.uk.