Published: 10:00 AM March 23, 2021 Updated: 2:54 PM March 23, 2021

It's now a year since we went into the first national lockdown. So much has changed for people, in every aspect of their lives.

We asked you to share your experiences with us.

Almost everyone who responded to our reader survey said they followed the lockdown rules. Overall you feel safer now the vaccine programme has moved forward, and you are ready to get back to eating out and going to the pub!

Here are those survey results in more details.

We asked how much have your priorities changed since the pandemic began?

It's a very mixed picture in the Dunmow area. For more than one in four (28 percent), life has changed a great deal. At the other end of the scale, 28 percent said their life hasn't changed at all.

Nearly half (48 percent) abided by all lockdown restrictions and another 48 percent said they had abided by lockdown restrictions with a few minor indiscretions. Only four percent responded to say they had not abided by the restrictions.

The last 12 months have been challenging, with 44 percent saying their mental health is worse than before.

Dunmow respondents have been less physically active in the last 12 months (40 percent), compared to 36 percent saying their activity levels have been the same as before. Nearly one in four (24 percent) say their activity is greater than before.

Sixteen percent have suffered a job loss as a result of Covid, 20 percent are not looking forward to returning to their workplace, and eight percent are worried about losing their job in the next 12 months.

The majority said they felt safer now the vaccination programme has moved forward.

On a scale of one to five, where one was not feeling safe at all and five was feeling completely safe, eight percent said they felt completely safe, and 44 percent graded it as a four. Of the remainder, 44 percent graded it as a mid point three and four percent felt less sure with a grading of two.

We asked on a scale of one to five, how likely are you to visit high street shops once non-essential stores can open?

Some 44 percent graded this a five or a four as highly likely or likely, 32 percent graded as a mid point three, 16 percent graded as a two and eight percent graded as a one for very unlikely.

We asked how often you think you will go to the pub once they re-open? The majority (56 percent) have missed the pub and said they will go the same or more often than before.

The majority have also missed eating out and 64 percent of respondents plan to eat out the same amount as before or more.

Finally, we asked will you book a holiday? Over half (56 percent) said yes - 36 percent of you are thinking about a UK break.

Thank you to all readers who took part.

