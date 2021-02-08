News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Broomfield Hospital improvements to help patients

Published: 5:00 PM February 8, 2021   
Visits to A&E in Essex have continued to fall, with the numbers attending the newly merged Mid and S

Visits to A&E in Essex have continued to fall, with the numbers attending the newly merged Mid and South Essex NHS hospitals down by around half compared to last year. Picture: Getty - Credit: Archant

Broomfield is among the hospitals benefitting from extra money for improvements to help tackle the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic and people arriving at hospital for emergency care.

Broomfield and Basildon hospitals have £4.8 million between them, and Southend Hospital has £9.7 million to help improve services and facilities.

At Broomfield Hospital, six treatment rooms have been built to help ease pressure on the Emergency Department, three of which are for paediatric patients. A Same Day Emergency Care surgical unit will help increase social distancing and patient flow, and a new chemotherapy treatment area is being created.

At Basildon Hospital, extra space has been provided in the Emergency Department through two assessment rooms and a suite of refurbished treatment rooms, which has meant the creation of new fracture clinic facilities.

At Southend, a three-storey modular building being built near the old main entrance will include same-day emergency care facilities, a trauma and surgical assessment unit and patient discharge lounge.

