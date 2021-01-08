Published: 12:00 PM January 8, 2021

Covid-19 vaccinations have started at Broomfield Hospital using the Pfizer vaccine.

The Vaccination Hub has opened its doors and has started vaccinating those aged over 80. It has also started vaccinating staff.

Dr Raja Maroju, who works in A&E at Broomfield, was one of the first frontline staff at the hospital to receive a vaccination.

Dr Raja Maroju receives the jab at Broomfield Hospital - Credit: NHS Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

He said: “I’m so pleased to have been part of this on day one at Broomfield Hospital, and we should all feel confident in taking this vaccine because it is all evidence-based. There are enough studies that have been done and enough research to back it all up. There’s nothing to fear.”

Alan McClaughlin, 82, from Rayne praised staff at the Vaccination Hub for their work. “It’s absolutely important to me to get this done. I’m all for it. It was just a quick little jab and it is an important part of protecting people around you.”

Jean Laws, 80, from Braintree said she was happy to be one of the first to get the jab at the Hub.

Jean Laws receives the Covid vaccine - Credit: NHS Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

She said: “It’s so important to me to get a new lease of life and get back to normal again. It feels like a massive privilege to be honest. I can’t wait to get back on track with things.”

Sally Wraight, 83, travelled from Clacton for her jab. She said she felt no pain having the vaccine.

Sally Wraight gets the Covid vaccine at Broomfield Hospital - Credit: NHS Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

“I’ve had the jab and I am looking forward to having my second one now. It will make such a big difference. I think I would be silly not to have the jab especially with the emergence of the new strain. We must take every opportunity we can to protect ourselves.”

Residents should wait to hear from their GP about an appointment for the Covid vaccination, which is given free of charge.

Meanwhile, another new fast Lateral Flow testing centre has opened in Essex today, (Friday January 8), for those who do not have symptoms of Covid-19.

The new Harlow Testing Centre is at The Civic Centre, Water Gardens College Square, Harlow, CM20 1WG. An additional mobile testing unit capacity has also been secured at Harlow Football Club, with more details being released shortly.

This testing centre is the fifth in Essex and joins existing centres at The Nightingale Centre in Brentwood, The Towngate Theatre in Basildon, The MegaCentre in Rayleigh and The Place Leisure Centre in Pitsea.

Lateral Flow tests are only for people for who do not have symptoms and give results in around 30 minutes. Tests are by appointment only and bookings should be made online. https://www.essex.gov.uk/getting-tested-for-covid-19/if-you-dont-have-symptoms

If you're not able to book using the online form, call 0333 772 6144 to arrange an appointment. Lines are open from 8am to 8pm every day including Saturday and Sunday.

You can also email: booking.confirmation@nhs.net and a member of staff will contact you.

Anyone WITH symptoms should book a test via the NHS Test and Trace App, or at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test