Benedict Punchard, senior charge nurse, in the new Broomfield Hospital garden for critical care patients - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

A garden has been specially created for critical care patients at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

Patients can spend time with their loved ones in the fresh air now that the garden is open.

The outdoor space features sculptures, shrubs and raised planters.

It also features electrical points for medical equipment and a medical gas storage area to support patients outside the ward.

Benedict Punchard, senior charge nurse, said that the garden has already boosted patients' mental wellbeing at Broomfield.

He said: "The garden lets patients have time away from the clinical area, so they are without the constant sound of beeps and telephones.

"They can meet family, friends and even their pets outside.

"The positive impact it has on their mental wellbeing is immeasurable.

"I feel really proud that we have this space for our patients, and we can now use getting outside as a goal in recovery."