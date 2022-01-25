News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Health

New Broomfield Hospital garden to boost patients' wellbeing

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:52 AM January 25, 2022
Updated: 12:00 PM January 25, 2022
Benedict Punchard, senior charge nurse at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex

Benedict Punchard, senior charge nurse, in the new Broomfield Hospital garden for critical care patients - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

A garden has been specially created for critical care patients at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

Patients can spend time with their loved ones in the fresh air now that the garden is open.

The outdoor space features sculptures, shrubs and raised planters.

It also features electrical points for medical equipment and a medical gas storage area to support patients outside the ward.

Benedict Punchard, senior charge nurse, said that the garden has already boosted patients' mental wellbeing at Broomfield.

He said: "The garden lets patients have time away from the clinical area, so they are without the constant sound of beeps and telephones.

"They can meet family, friends and even their pets outside.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries
  2. 2 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
  3. 3 Solar farm planning application near Thaxted
  1. 4 Essex: More Electric Vehicles needed to meet goals
  2. 5 New Broomfield Hospital garden to boost patients' wellbeing
  3. 6 Assault in Dunmow's Tesco car park
  4. 7 Fake Dyson Airwrap and Primark baby toy among recent recalled items
  5. 8 Data reveals distracted drivers repeatedly caught in Essex
  6. 9 Memories are made of this for Bob as Barnston and High Roding meet at last
  7. 10 Court imposes five year ban on shoplifter

"The positive impact it has on their mental wellbeing is immeasurable.

"I feel really proud that we have this space for our patients, and we can now use getting outside as a goal in recovery."

NHS
Wellbeing
Environment News
Chelmsford News
Dunmow News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
A police car

Essex Police

Fight breaks out near Great Notley as man reportedly seen with a gun

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Tom Jones will play Audley End House & Gardens on Sunday, August 14 as part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series.

Music | Video

Sir Tom Jones to play concert at Audley End House & Gardens

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Dr Stuart Withington, deputy chair of Flitch Way Action Group. Picture: Stuart Withington

Environment News

Great Dunmow Town Council will be asked to declare 'climate emergency'

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon