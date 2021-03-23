Published: 8:00 AM March 23, 2021

Hundreds of people died with Covid in the Braintree district area between March 2020 and March 2021 - Credit: PA

A year from the start of the pandemic, Great Notley and Black Notley Covid deaths account for the highest percentage in the Braintree district out of the total amount of deaths.

The two villages recorded 31 coronavirus deaths out of 95 deaths from all causes, accounting for 32.6 percent.

The highest number of Covid deaths in the Braintree district was recorded in Halstead East and Colnes.

The two areas recorded 51 deaths involving coronavirus between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. They also registered the highest number of deaths in Braintree district from all causes, within the same period, at 181.

Bocking Churchstreet and Blackwater had 38 Covid-related deaths out of a total of 167. Meanwhile, 32 out of 136 deaths in Witham South, Hatfield Peverel and White Notley involved coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

With six Covid-related deaths, Panfield, Finchingfield and Bardfield had some of the lowest figures in the district.