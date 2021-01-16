Published: 2:00 PM January 16, 2021

Great Notley Country Park can do much more for you than giving you some exercise. The Explore Essex team explains more.

With this being winter, the temptation to stay indoors and stay cosy is high.

But being in a park can improve both your physical and mental health. Studies show that you can improve your mental health by spending as little as 20 minutes in a park.

Great Notley Country Park - Credit: Explore Essex

The play trail at Great Notley Country Park - Credit: Explore Essex

The park is home to Essex’s longest play trail, so it’s also great for those with children.

Exploring outdoor playgrounds can help increase imaginative play and improve communication skills, strengthen children’s muscles and co-ordination, while burning off excess energy.

It also provides quality time with nature. It allows you to disconnect from technology, gaming devices and can offer a much-needed change of scene.

And did you know it has won a Green Flag award?

The park, car park, children’s play equipment and toilets remain open. Skylark Cafe continues to offer a takeaway service in line with government guidance. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

Plan your visit here: https://www.explore-essex.com/places-to-go/find-whats-near-me/great-notley-country-park

Government guidance may change. The latest Covid-19 guidance is here: https://www.explore-essex.com/covid-19-updates