The benefits of the great outdoors
Explore Essex team
- Credit: Explore Essex
Great Notley Country Park can do much more for you than giving you some exercise. The Explore Essex team explains more.
With this being winter, the temptation to stay indoors and stay cosy is high.
But being in a park can improve both your physical and mental health. Studies show that you can improve your mental health by spending as little as 20 minutes in a park.
The park is home to Essex’s longest play trail, so it’s also great for those with children.
Exploring outdoor playgrounds can help increase imaginative play and improve communication skills, strengthen children’s muscles and co-ordination, while burning off excess energy.
It also provides quality time with nature. It allows you to disconnect from technology, gaming devices and can offer a much-needed change of scene.
And did you know it has won a Green Flag award?
Most Read
- 1 Campaign seeks free products in Uttlesford's public buildings
- 2 The Maltings – where would be we without our Friends?
- 3 Widespread flooding leads to busiest day for Essex firefighters
- 4 Essex County Council to discuss council tax increase of up to £40
- 5 Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
- 6 MasterChef winner Chef Webb's lockdown recipe
- 7 Covid jabs have started at Broomfield Hospital's Vaccination Hub
- 8 Rape victim urges others to be brave and tell Essex Police
- 9 Stations benefit from funding
- 10 The benefits of the great outdoors
The park, car park, children’s play equipment and toilets remain open. Skylark Cafe continues to offer a takeaway service in line with government guidance. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing.
Plan your visit here: https://www.explore-essex.com/places-to-go/find-whats-near-me/great-notley-country-park
Government guidance may change. The latest Covid-19 guidance is here: https://www.explore-essex.com/covid-19-updates