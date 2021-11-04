The CEO of a charity that covers the Dunmow and wider Uttlesford area has won an award for her work.

Sue Bell OBE, the Clinical Director and CEO of Kids Inspire, was awarded “Public Nominations for an Outstanding Mental Health Professional” at the Mental Health and Wellbeing Awards.

Throughout the pandemic, Sue and her specialist team in Great Baddow near Chelmsford have been helping children and their families to adapt, cope and process mental health issues and traumatic experiences.

Sue said: "I absolutely did not expect to win and am delighted that the importance of helping children, young people and families to recover from psychological trauma has been recognised at such a prestigious event."

Richard Daniel Curtis, chair of the UK's Mental Health and Wellbeing Awards, said: "Sue's work clearly makes a massive difference and the work she and her team do is inspirational."