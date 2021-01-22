News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Health

Work placements for almost 200 ARU student nurses

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM January 22, 2021   
students at desk in a room

Anglia Ruskin University students at induction - Credit: ARU / Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Almost 200 student nurses have been welcomed at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, ahead of work placements in March.

It’s one of the largest numbers of student nurses from Anglia Ruskin University. The new influx started their ARU studies in September. 

Students will be based at Broomfield, Basildon and Southend hospitals and within the community.

Liz Summers, professional and commissioned education lead within the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The increase in numbers is partly due to a national campaign to help encourage people to study to become a nurse, so it’s wonderful to see so many joining us this year.

“These students are training to be our nurses of the future, and at induction we reassure them we are here to support them throughout their studies and will be looking to recruit many of them in the final year of their degree.”

You may also want to watch:

The students will work alongside dedicated nursing staff.

Most Read

  1. 1 Beavers help with Finchingfield's 'worst flood in 20 years'
  2. 2 Hot lunches to support more vulnerable in community
  3. 3 Seventh flood in Great Bardfield breaks pavement
  1. 4 Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council
  2. 5 Dolly the pig gets help after getting stuck in the mud
  3. 6 Swan Inn customers support the foodbank
  4. 7 Man jailed for at least 18 years after murdering partner out of jealousy
  5. 8 Former POW camp on council heritage list
  6. 9 Public toilets for new Victoria Square town centre development
  7. 10 Try this at home: Chef Webb from MasterChef's latest recipe
Anglia Ruskin University
NHS
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex County Council

Essex County Council to discuss council tax increase of up to £40

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Grandmother rescued from muddy field in Little Bardfield

Roger Brown

person

Environment News

Trees are planted in Great Bardfield

Louise Dunderdale

person

Uttlesford District Council

Stop Stansted Expansion accused of leading council 'over the cliff'

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus