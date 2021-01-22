Work placements for almost 200 ARU student nurses
Almost 200 student nurses have been welcomed at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, ahead of work placements in March.
It’s one of the largest numbers of student nurses from Anglia Ruskin University. The new influx started their ARU studies in September.
Students will be based at Broomfield, Basildon and Southend hospitals and within the community.
Liz Summers, professional and commissioned education lead within the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The increase in numbers is partly due to a national campaign to help encourage people to study to become a nurse, so it’s wonderful to see so many joining us this year.
“These students are training to be our nurses of the future, and at induction we reassure them we are here to support them throughout their studies and will be looking to recruit many of them in the final year of their degree.”
The students will work alongside dedicated nursing staff.
