Essex and Herts Air Ambulance receives keys to the new airbase

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM February 17, 2021   
Group with helicopter

Mark Hart on video hands over the new Essex and Herts Air Ambulance airbase at North Weald Airfield to CEO Jane Gurney accompanied by Cliff Gale (Operations Director), Gaynor Wareham (Critical Care Paramedic), Lee Burling (Pilot), Clive Sturdy (Co Pilot) and Ben Clarke (Pre-hospital Care Doctor). - Credit: Warren Page of Pagepix

A new purpose-built airbase for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance has been completed at North Weald Airfield.

EHAAT CEO Jane Gurney and Cliff Gale, EHAAT’s Operations Director took possession of the building from Mark Hart, joint divisional Managing Director of Barnes Construction via video link.

In addition to housing one of the charity's two helicopters and two of its rapid response vehicles, the new building has areas for training, mentoring, patient liaison and fundraising. Underground heating beneath the helipad will keep it free of snow and ice.

There is space for training with other emergency services. Part of the new airbase will be a dedicated interactive visitor centre.

Jane Gurney said she wanted to thank everyone involved, including donors.

Work has now begun on the internal fit out phase, and it is scheduled to become operational by June.

The projected cost of the building is £4.5m. They have received £1.5m from the Government.

