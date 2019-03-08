Advanced search

Have you got what it takes? Applications now open for Dunmow Flitch Trials

PUBLISHED: 08:13 24 September 2019

A victorious couple at the Dunmow Flitch Trials being carried up to Dunmow's town centre. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Married couples can now apply to compete in the Dunmow Flitch Trials; an event which sees people travel from far and wide to compete for a side of bacon.

The trials, which originated more than 900 years ago and take place every four years, give couples who have been married for at least a year and a day, the opportunity to prove they are worthy to receive a flitch of bacon.

The event will take place July 11, 2020, where the couples will be put on trial, with a judge and a jury. The victors are carried in the ancient Flitch Chair to Market Square in Dunmow, where they take an oath.

People have come from Australia and America to claim the bacon.

Applications opened on Saturday and hopefuls have until February 14 to enter.

Visit the event's website for more information and to download an application form: www.dunmowflitchtrials.co.uk.

