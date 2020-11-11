Advanced search

Graphic designer wins at the Etsies for her illustrated wedding guest placecards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 November 2020

Etsy seller Josie Kyriacou from Hatfield Heath. Picture: SUBMITTED

Etsy seller Josie Kyriacou from Hatfield Heath. Picture: SUBMITTED

Josie Kyriacou

A graphic designer from Hatfield Heath has won a category at the Global Etsy Design Awards 2020.

Etsy seller Josie Kyriacou from Hatfield Heath's winning guest placecards. Picture: SUBMITTED

Josie Kyriacou, who works as a designer in London, and runs Etsy shop Kyri Design by night, took the Paper & Party award at the ceremony known as the Etsies with her illustrated wedding guest placecards.

The cards are printed on silkweave textured paper and can also be used as wedding favours.

Etsy sells handmade craft items online and celebrity judge Drew Barrymore and trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson selected Josie from tens of thousands of entries.

Josie said: “It’s great being able to work within a trusted community which has so many amazing customers.

“I hope this product will put smiles on faces, not only is it a beautiful gift for guests to take home, it also works as an icebreaker and talking point on tables who are unfamiliar with one and other.”

