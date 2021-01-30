Two people in serious condition after car crash

Published: 10:23 AM January 30, 2021 Updated: 10:26 AM January 30, 2021

A collision in Hatfield Broad Oak resulted in two people with serious injuries being taken to hospital.

The crash happened on Friday, January 29 at 4.30pm.

A black Audi R8 was travelling from Hatfield Broad Oak in the direction of The Four Ashes pub in Takeley when it was involved in a head-on collision with a white Ford C-Max.

It is believed the Audi may have been trying to attempt to overtake another car, a Volvo, at the time.

The occupants of both the Audi and the C-Max were seriously injured and have been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Police officers were at the scene on the B183 and the road had been closed. An investigation is currently underway and police are appealing for witnesses.



A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone who either witnessed the collision or saw the Audi R8 travelling towards The Four Ashes in the moments leading up to the crash.

"We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage."

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.