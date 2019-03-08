Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

A Harlow man has been charged with causing a fatal collision on the M11, which left a Dunmow grandather dead.

Steve Lord died aged 63, after his motorbike was in collision with a car on the southbound carriageway between Stansted and Harlow at around 5am on 16 January.

Daniel Tilley, 37, of Joyners Field, Harlow was arrested at the time and has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on August 5.

In a statement soon after Mr Lord's death, his wife Diane said: "Steve was a much-adored husband of 40 years, a proud father of two daughters, and a doting grandfather of two grandsons, aged three and one.

"He was a life-long motorcycle and classic car enthusiast. He had been riding and restoring motorcycles for 45 years, and had won a number of awards for restoring custom and classic cars. He was an active member of the Kawasaki Triples Club.

"Steve loved being surrounded by his family, especially his playful grandsons. He was aiming to retire in the coming years and planned to enjoy his free time with family, both at home and on holiday in Spain.

"He will be remembered for his warmth, his generosity, his storytelling, and his wicked sense of humour. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

"We'd like to thank our friends and family for their continued support, and would like to give a special thank you to Essex Police.

"In particular, we're grateful for the hard work of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, and the care and compassion of our Family Liaison Officers who have provided an invaluable service to us."