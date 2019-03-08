Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

PUBLISHED: 15:14 02 July 2019

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A Harlow man has been charged with causing a fatal collision on the M11, which left a Dunmow grandather dead.

Steve Lord died aged 63, after his motorbike was in collision with a car on the southbound carriageway between Stansted and Harlow at around 5am on 16 January.

Daniel Tilley, 37, of Joyners Field, Harlow was arrested at the time and has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on August 5.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement soon after Mr Lord's death, his wife Diane said: "Steve was a much-adored husband of 40 years, a proud father of two daughters, and a doting grandfather of two grandsons, aged three and one.

"He was a life-long motorcycle and classic car enthusiast. He had been riding and restoring motorcycles for 45 years, and had won a number of awards for restoring custom and classic cars. He was an active member of the Kawasaki Triples Club.

"Steve loved being surrounded by his family, especially his playful grandsons. He was aiming to retire in the coming years and planned to enjoy his free time with family, both at home and on holiday in Spain.

"He will be remembered for his warmth, his generosity, his storytelling, and his wicked sense of humour. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

"We'd like to thank our friends and family for their continued support, and would like to give a special thank you to Essex Police.

"In particular, we're grateful for the hard work of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, and the care and compassion of our Family Liaison Officers who have provided an invaluable service to us."

Most Read

Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow traders and residents line High Street to pay last respects to May & Brett manager

More than 150 people lined High Street in Dunmow to pay their respects to Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Appeal for information after M11 crash between junctions seven and eight

Essex Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the M11. Picture: Archant

Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man involved in A120 collision near Dunmow dies

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Monday.

Most Read

Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow traders and residents line High Street to pay last respects to May & Brett manager

More than 150 people lined High Street in Dunmow to pay their respects to Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Appeal for information after M11 crash between junctions seven and eight

Essex Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the M11. Picture: Archant

Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man involved in A120 collision near Dunmow dies

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Monday.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man involved in A120 collision near Dunmow dies

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Monday.

Appeal for information after M11 crash between junctions seven and eight

Essex Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the M11. Picture: Archant

Look out for Stansted Airport in Spider-man: Far From Home

Tom Holland filming at Stansted Airport's forecourt. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Frustration in county’s rural communities over challenge of reliable broadband service

Some rural areas of Essex have struggled with slow broadband speed.
Drive 24