Advanced search

Shop Local: Great Dunmow balloon and card shop owner supports our campaign

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 October 2020

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.

Supplied Beverley Palmer

A Great Dunmow business owner said that if independent businesses are not used, they will not survive.

Greetings of Dunmow. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.Greetings of Dunmow. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown on the High Street for eight years.

The business recently moved one door along, to 30 High Street, in an attempt to provide nicer premises for customers.

But she said local shops are in danger if there is not enough footfall.

“We always need people to be reminded of what they have right on their doorstep. If it isn’t used, it won’t survive. I don’t think people realise the seriousness of it.

Greetings of Dunmow. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.Greetings of Dunmow. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.

“We are here for them, we are not here just to be here. We are trying to service the area we live in, we see it as a service to them.”

She added: “We are a family-run business, there are only two of us. We dedicate more time and efforts, we care more to make sure things are right.

“Supporting local businesses means browsing the High Street to see what is there, making sure you know what shops are there, that you can use.

“Many people still say they went all the way to Chelmsford to get balloons.”

You may also want to watch:

Beverley previously had a market stall in Saffron Walden and Bishop’s Stortford for 20 years.

But she thinks Dunmow is special.

“Dunmow is unique as it’s all independent, all the businesses are still unique and independent.”

She said the business covers a lot of events and enjoys a variety of customers.

“Our range of cards is always lovely. We are trying to cover as many occasions as we can, which is quite a hard thing for our area.

“We are very lucky, we have very good, quite regular customers and many new people are finding out we are here. We have always had good feedback.”

Because of Covid-19, the shop only allows a limited number of people in at a time, but Beverley is pleased that people are “happy enough to queue”.

They are delivering for free within Dunmow and charge a small fee for outside the town. A new website is also planned, giving the option to shop online.

We would like to know more about your businesses and your shopping habits - whether you are an owner, a staff member or a resident. Click here to fill in our survey.





























If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Street market seeking perfect location in Essex

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Shop Local: Great Dunmow balloon and card shop owner supports our campaign

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.

Essex Labour ‘furious’ at government’s free school meals decision

Left to right: Teacher George Johnson, Labour Essex County Councillor Lee Scordis, GO4 members Pepi Sanchez and Piter Vera Arroyo. Photo: Supplied by Councillor Lee Scordis.

Community response “amazing” after vandals target Thaxted Rangers Football Club

Photo: Konrad Wojnarowski.

Tremendous Takeley go goal crazy with two big victories shooting them up the league

Takeley picked up two massive wins in the Essex Senior League: Picture: TAKELEY FC