Shop Local: Great Dunmow balloon and card shop owner supports our campaign

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown.

A Great Dunmow business owner said that if independent businesses are not used, they will not survive.

Greetings of Dunmow.

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown on the High Street for eight years.

The business recently moved one door along, to 30 High Street, in an attempt to provide nicer premises for customers.

But she said local shops are in danger if there is not enough footfall.

“We always need people to be reminded of what they have right on their doorstep. If it isn’t used, it won’t survive. I don’t think people realise the seriousness of it.

Greetings of Dunmow.

“We are here for them, we are not here just to be here. We are trying to service the area we live in, we see it as a service to them.”

She added: “We are a family-run business, there are only two of us. We dedicate more time and efforts, we care more to make sure things are right.

“Supporting local businesses means browsing the High Street to see what is there, making sure you know what shops are there, that you can use.

“Many people still say they went all the way to Chelmsford to get balloons.”

Beverley previously had a market stall in Saffron Walden and Bishop’s Stortford for 20 years.

But she thinks Dunmow is special.

“Dunmow is unique as it’s all independent, all the businesses are still unique and independent.”

She said the business covers a lot of events and enjoys a variety of customers.

“Our range of cards is always lovely. We are trying to cover as many occasions as we can, which is quite a hard thing for our area.

“We are very lucky, we have very good, quite regular customers and many new people are finding out we are here. We have always had good feedback.”

Because of Covid-19, the shop only allows a limited number of people in at a time, but Beverley is pleased that people are “happy enough to queue”.

They are delivering for free within Dunmow and charge a small fee for outside the town. A new website is also planned, giving the option to shop online.

