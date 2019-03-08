Advanced search

Volunteers drop in to help with garden clear up

PUBLISHED: 10:10 23 August 2019

Airport volunteers at the Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Airport volunteers at the Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Volunteers from Stansted Airport spruced up the Gardens of Easton Lodge on August 8.

In the last year 350 airport employees have given more than 7,000 hours of their time to volunteer in the local community, which is encouraged by the airport.

Paul Grimwood, programme delivery manager, spent a day volunteering at the Gardens of Easton Lodge. He said: "We all had a wonderful day. I'm a regular visitor to the gardens with my family so it was an absolute pleasure to take the team out and support this excellent project."

Claire Matthews, trustee of Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust, said: "Their enthusiasm for hard work and fun approach got the mammoth task of raking and clearing all the dead vegetation from the north side of the glade done in an unbelievably short space of time."

To request assistance from the London Stansted Airport community team send details to to stn_communityrelations@stanstedairport.com.

