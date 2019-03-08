Advanced search

Great Easton Soapbox Race "excellent" event with thrills for all the family

PUBLISHED: 11:14 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 02 September 2019

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Spectators flocked to Great Easton to enjoy the village's fourth annual soapbox race on Saturday (September 31).

