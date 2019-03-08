Gallery

Great Easton Soapbox Race "excellent" event with thrills for all the family

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Archant

Spectators flocked to Great Easton to enjoy the village's fourth annual soapbox race on Saturday (September 31).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Some 28 carts barrelled down Great Easton Hill, with a Harlow fire protection company securing first and second place in the adult race with their carts I Ain't Driving That and Going Down in Flames.

The team were also victorious in the junior race, although it was a close win, with only three-tenths of a second between the winners and runners-up.

Jeremy Toynbee, organiser, said: "It was a really excellent event and busier than last year. There was one spectacular crash just before the jump. The guy was fine he got up walked away. There were also a couple of minor crashes that created a few 'oohs' and 'aaahs'. However no one was hurt."

Money raised from the day will be split between the Great Easton Community Association and Centre Algarve, a holiday resort for people with special needs and their family, created by Andy Mahoney, director of 24 x 7 taxis and owner of Little Easton Manor, which sponsored the event. Organisers could not yet say how much money the day had raised, but the figure is expected to be announced in a few days.

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

You may also want to watch:

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO