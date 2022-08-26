Great Easton Soapbox Race to return after two-year gap

The Great Easton Soapbox Race was last held in 2019 - Credit: Great Easton Soapbox Race committee

The Great Easton Soapbox Race is set to return next weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Over 2,000 people are expected to attend the event as 25 or more karts take to 'The Hill' on Saturday, September 3.

As well as the regular jumps and spins, competitors will take on the 'Kart Wash' and the 'Chelmer Splash' finish - both new features for 2022.

There will be entertainment for visitors to enjoy, with Badgerhead performing on the main stage supported by local artist Rosie James.

Children will be able to slide, bounce and swing in the Fun Zone, and there will be stalls and street food at the recreation ground on the day.

The event will raise money for Centre Algarve, which is Europe's only specialist holiday centre for people with special needs to experience a holiday with their family or carers.

Funds generated from the event for the charity will be ringfenced for local families.