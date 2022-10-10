News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bag a bargain at primary school's preloved sale

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:26 PM October 10, 2022
A preloved sale is being held at Great Easton Primary School

A preloved sale is being held at Great Easton Primary School - Credit: Great Easton Primary School

Great Easton Primary School is inviting people to 'bag a bargain' in their sale of preloved items.

The Preloved Table Top Sale is open to all and will be held from 1pm to 4pm at Great Easton Primary School in Snow Hill, giving visitors a chance to snap up preloved children's clothes, toys and books.

All items for sale will be for children up to the age of 12, and will range from clothing and shoes to toys, teddies, dolls, games, action figures and a variety of books.

Parking is available in the school field, with entry from the B184 road. For directions go to www.greateastonprimary.co.uk.

Entry to the sale is 50p for adults and free for children, and refreshments will be available.

Great Easton is a Church of England primary school which is part of the Dunmow Excellence in Education Partnership.




