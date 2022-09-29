Great Dunmow WI plants tree to celebrate centenary

Members of Great Dunmow WI gathered at Talberds Ley recently to mark the 100th anniversary of the group's formation.

To honour the occasion, they planted a young hawthorn, or May, tree, which was chosen as the group was founded in the month of May. A plaque was also unveiled to commemorate the event.

A bench was installed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Great Dunmow WI in 1972 - Credit: Great Dunmow WI

The tree is adjacent to a bench which celebrates the WI's 50th anniversary in 1972.

Mayor and Mayoress of Dunmow Patrick and Alison Lavelle assisted with the planting, along with Great Dunmow WI president Margo Rogers.

Following the tree planting ceremony, the group had a celebratory tea at the Maltings.

Great Dunmow WI planted a tree to celebrate its 100th anniversary - Credit: Great Dunmow WI

The WI, which aims to offer support and friendship to women, meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm in the Maltings.

New members are always welcome and anyone interested in the WI's activities is invited to come along to the meetings.

Great Dunmow WI planted a tree to celebrate its 100th anniversary - Credit: Great Dunmow WI



