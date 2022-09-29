News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Great Dunmow WI plants tree to celebrate centenary

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:49 AM September 29, 2022
Mayor Patrick Lavelle and Mayoress Alison Lavelle attended Great Dunmow WI's centenary tree-planting

Mayor Patrick Lavelle and Mayoress Alison Lavelle attended Great Dunmow WI's centenary tree-planting - Credit: Great Dunmow WI

Members of Great Dunmow WI gathered at Talberds Ley recently to mark the 100th anniversary of the group's formation.

To honour the occasion, they planted a young hawthorn, or May, tree, which was chosen as the group was founded in the month of May. A plaque was also unveiled to commemorate the event.

A bench was installed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Great Dunmow WI in 1972

A bench was installed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Great Dunmow WI in 1972 - Credit: Great Dunmow WI

The tree is adjacent to a bench which celebrates the WI's 50th anniversary in 1972.

Mayor and Mayoress of Dunmow Patrick and Alison Lavelle assisted with the planting, along with Great Dunmow WI president Margo Rogers.

Following the tree planting ceremony, the group had a celebratory tea at the Maltings.

Great Dunmow WI planted a tree to celebrate its 100th anniversary

Great Dunmow WI planted a tree to celebrate its 100th anniversary - Credit: Great Dunmow WI

The WI, which aims to offer support and friendship to women, meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm in the Maltings.

New members are always welcome and anyone interested in the WI's activities is invited to come along to the meetings.

Great Dunmow WI planted a tree to celebrate its 100th anniversary

Great Dunmow WI planted a tree to celebrate its 100th anniversary - Credit: Great Dunmow WI


Great Dunmow News

Don't Miss

Matt Gibson is running the London Marathon on his 50th birthday to raise money for Cancer Research

Dunmow man to run marathon on 50th birthday after surviving leukaemia

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A dog died in a huge fire in a tyre yard in Braintree

Essex Police

Huge fire at tyre yard last week killed a dog, police say

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
'Makers at the Maltings' will be held in Great Dunmow for local businesses to sell their handmade products

'Makers at the Maltings' to sell handmade goods in Great Dunmow

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Helena Romanes pupils came in first place in the IET Faraday STEM Challenge Day

Dunmow pupils take first prize in STEM challenge

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon