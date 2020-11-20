Published: 4:00 PM November 20, 2020 Updated: 3:40 PM December 15, 2020

Santa, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, will be visiting the streets of Great Dunmow to collect food for local food banks and new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who may not otherwise get a present.

The presents will be distributed by The Salvation Army.

Santa’s sleigh route starts on December 3, and runs regularly with its last outing on December 21.

Chief Elf Jordan Bright said: “This Christmas, thousands of families will struggle to put a meal on the table or a gift under the tree.

“To help, we have partnered with the local food bank and The Salvation Army, to help give more families the Christmas they deserve. Santa has been incredibly kind to help us with this collection.”

You may also want to watch:

To ensure everyone’s safety, members of Great Dunmow Round Table are asking that you check when Santa’s due to visit your area via their Facebook page.

They also would like you to leave donations for the Food Bank and Salvation Army outside your home, ready for collection from 6pm, and to remain on your property.

Santa says the reindeer are particularly feisty this year so it’s important to keep your distance to ensure that they can collect as many donations as possible.

The charity is also be accepting donations online through the Great Dunmow Round Table

Facebook page.

Santa said: “Ho,ho,ho, I look forward to seeing you all again this year and I hope you’re being good. Make sure you do your biggest and best waving from your homes and I’ll try my very best to wave back. I’ll see you all on Christmas Eve!”

Great Dunmow Round Table raises money for local charities, causes and individuals in need through fundraising events such as Great Dunmow Soapbox Race, Dunmow Fireworks, and Santa’s Sleigh.

Last year they raised over £70,000 for the local community.

If you are in need of financial support, visit www.greatdunmowroundtable.co.uk/donations to

request a donation form.

If you would like to help feed a local family this year, here is a list of suggested items: tinned salmon, tinned ham, face masks, long-life juice and fruit squash, christmas pudding, UHT milk, stuffing & gravy, mince pies, chutney & sauces, box of chocolates, tinned ready meals, Christmas cake, chocolate log, part-baked bread rolls, cheese crackers, crisps, biscuits, jelly/custard, coffee, small jars of pasta sauce.

If you would like to give a child in poverty this year, the following donations are suggested. All gifts must be new and unwrapped.

0-3 years: dolls, teddy bears, cot mobiles, baby clothes, bath toys, CDs of suitable music and

nursery rhymes, puzzles

3-5: dolls and action figures, cars, lorries, DVDs and CDs (music and nursery rhymes),

colouring sets, pencils, crayons, books, puzzles

5-9: educational games & toys, stationery (colouring sets, pencils, crayons, school sets), CDs and family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, wordsearch, crosswords

9-12: games and toys, stationery, DVDs, books, t-shirts, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats

13-16: books, make-up and toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, t-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers