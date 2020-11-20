Advanced search

Santa’s Sleigh is heading your way

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 November 2020

Santa's Sleigh is heading to Great Dunmow and district. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW ROUND TABLE

Santa's Sleigh is heading to Great Dunmow and district. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW ROUND TABLE

Great Dunmow Round Table

Santa, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, will be visiting the streets of Great Dunmow to collect food for local food banks and new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who may not otherwise get a present.

The presents will be distributed by The Salvation Army.

Santa’s sleigh route starts on December 3, and runs regularly with its last outing on December 21.

Chief Elf Jordan Bright said: “This Christmas, thousands of families will struggle to put a meal on the table or a gift under the tree.

“To help, we have partnered with the local food bank and The Salvation Army, to help give more families the Christmas they deserve. Santa has been incredibly kind to help us with this collection.”

To ensure everyone’s safety, members of Great Dunmow Round Table are asking that you check when Santa’s due to visit your area via their Facebook page.

They also would like you to leave donations for the Food Bank and Salvation Army outside your home, ready for collection from 6pm, and to remain on your property.

Santa says the reindeer are particularly feisty this year so it’s important to keep your distance to ensure that they can collect as many donations as possible.

The charity is also be accepting donations online through the Great Dunmow Round Table

Facebook page.

Santa said: “Ho,ho,ho, I look forward to seeing you all again this year and I hope you’re being good. Make sure you do your biggest and best waving from your homes and I’ll try my very best to wave back. I’ll see you all on Christmas Eve!”

Great Dunmow Round Table raises money for local charities, causes and individuals in need through fundraising events such as Great Dunmow Soapbox Race, Dunmow Fireworks, and Santa’s Sleigh.

Last year they raised over £70,000 for the local community.

If you are in need of financial support, visit www.greatdunmowroundtable.co.uk/donations to

request a donation form.

If you would like to help feed a local family this year, here is a list of suggested items: tinned salmon, tinned ham, face masks, long-life juice and fruit squash, christmas pudding, UHT milk, stuffing & gravy, mince pies, chutney & sauces, box of chocolates, tinned ready meals, Christmas cake, chocolate log, part-baked bread rolls, cheese crackers, crisps, biscuits, jelly/custard, coffee, small jars of pasta sauce.

If you would like to give a child in poverty this year, the following donations are suggested. All gifts must be new and unwrapped.

0-3 years: dolls, teddy bears, cot mobiles, baby clothes, bath toys, CDs of suitable music and

nursery rhymes, puzzles

3-5: dolls and action figures, cars, lorries, DVDs and CDs (music and nursery rhymes),

colouring sets, pencils, crayons, books, puzzles

5-9: educational games & toys, stationery (colouring sets, pencils, crayons, school sets), CDs and family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, wordsearch, crosswords

9-12: games and toys, stationery, DVDs, books, t-shirts, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats

13-16: books, make-up and toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, t-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Santa’s Sleigh is heading your way

Santa's Sleigh is heading to Great Dunmow and district. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW ROUND TABLE

Changes set to come in for who deals with the county’s waste

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Four Saffron Walden women set up Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank

Left to right: Cath Pargeter, Madi Wilkie, and Emma Bastin. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank.

Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience

Alex Webb of Great Dunmow created a main course and a dessert for MasterChef judges. Picture: MASTERCHEF

Stansted Airport hotel incident not being treated as terror-related

Essex Police are not treating an incident inside the Hampton Hotel at Stansted Airport as terror-related Picture: GOOGLE MAPS