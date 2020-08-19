Gallery

Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day

Poppy wreaths were laid as Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry Mike Perry

Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which marked both the surrender of Japan and the end of the Second World War, with a series of events on Saturday (August 15).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry

At 6am, lone piper Janet Johnston played Battle’s O’er at the Dunmow War Memorial in the presence of deputy mayor Mike Lavelle while town mayor Mike Coleman raised the Union flag and the town flag on Talberts Lea.

Andy King of the Dunmow Town Band played The Last Post at 10.58am, followed by the 11am two minute silence observed at the war memorial.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor Mike Coleman and Margaret Cole, President of the Dunmow & District Royal British Legion, then laid wreaths at the Memorial.

Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry

Town crier Richard Harris read The Cry for Peace around the World, to mark the end of the war 75 years ago.

A tribute to Dame Vera Lynn followed, with Mezzo Soprano Nancy May singing The White Cliffs of Dover and We’ll Meet Again. Dame Vera Lynn spent time in the Far East, entertaining the troops during the Second World War.

At 8.21pm, the Sunset event was held in Talberds Ley as a finale, with eight musicians from Dunmow Town Band playing. The town crier proclaimed the 75th anniversaary and the Union flag and town flag were lowered.