Advanced search

Gallery

Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2020

Poppy wreaths were laid as Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry

Poppy wreaths were laid as Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry

Mike Perry

Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which marked both the surrender of Japan and the end of the Second World War, with a series of events on Saturday (August 15).

Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike PerryGreat Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry

At 6am, lone piper Janet Johnston played Battle’s O’er at the Dunmow War Memorial in the presence of deputy mayor Mike Lavelle while town mayor Mike Coleman raised the Union flag and the town flag on Talberts Lea.

Andy King of the Dunmow Town Band played The Last Post at 10.58am, followed by the 11am two minute silence observed at the war memorial.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor Mike Coleman and Margaret Cole, President of the Dunmow & District Royal British Legion, then laid wreaths at the Memorial.

Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike PerryGreat Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry

Town crier Richard Harris read The Cry for Peace around the World, to mark the end of the war 75 years ago.

A tribute to Dame Vera Lynn followed, with Mezzo Soprano Nancy May singing The White Cliffs of Dover and We’ll Meet Again. Dame Vera Lynn spent time in the Far East, entertaining the troops during the Second World War.

At 8.21pm, the Sunset event was held in Talberds Ley as a finale, with eight musicians from Dunmow Town Band playing. The town crier proclaimed the 75th anniversaary and the Union flag and town flag were lowered.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day

Poppy wreaths were laid as Great Dunmow commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry

91-year-old man to beat the drum for freedom at jazz event

Bill and Vanessa Cornell. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography.

Film review: Russell Crowe’s Unhinged is a ‘welcome reason to return’ to the cinema

New Russell Crowe movie Unhinged can be seen at the cinema.

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

FA Cup draws pair rivals together in derby clashes

Godmanchester Rovers will host Ely City in the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT