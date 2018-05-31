Great Dunmow looking forward to coronavirus restrictions easing on Saturday, with hairdressers, pubs and cafes allowed to open

Great Dunmow town crier Richard Harris points to the sign urging residents to spend local, and support the town. Picture: Mike Perry Mike Perry

Great Dunmow residents and businesses are looking forward to Saturday July 4, as coronarvirus lockdown restrictions ease still further with hairdressing salons, pubs and restaurants among the facilities being allowed to reopen.

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Town crier Richard Harris, Rachael Clark chair of Great Dunmow Town Team and Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley. Picture: Mike Perry Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Town crier Richard Harris, Rachael Clark chair of Great Dunmow Town Team and Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley. Picture: Mike Perry

Andy Coleman of winebar The Flitch House said: “We are all shaken but not crushed! “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers back. It’s been a long time.”

Alan Stratton, who co-runs The Chameleon Cafe, is also a member of Great Dunmow Town Team.

He said: “What’s been amazing is the way the town has worked together. There were about 10 of us in the town team, now there are 30 members. As we were about to reopen, all the businesses were helping each other, passing on links and sharing advice.”

At Rudhair in Market Place, owner Steve Ruddock has spent £6,000 on PPE for customers and staff and has dental grade UV sterilising cabinets.

Great Dunmow welcomes the businesses reopening. Pictured are town crier Richard Harris, town mayor Mike Coleman, Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley, deputy mayor Patrick Lavelle, Rachael Clark chair of Great Dunmow Town Team and business owner Alan Stratton. Picture: Mike Perry Great Dunmow welcomes the businesses reopening. Pictured are town crier Richard Harris, town mayor Mike Coleman, Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley, deputy mayor Patrick Lavelle, Rachael Clark chair of Great Dunmow Town Team and business owner Alan Stratton. Picture: Mike Perry

Deputy town mayor Patrick Lavelle, who also serves on Uttlesford District Council, told last week’s town council meeting that conscientious residents have been maintaining good social distancing, so widespread pavement marking is not necessary.

However the doorway of women’s clothes shop Wardrobe requires pavement marking because of potential queues from the Nationwide building society.

His report said Uttlesford District Council has provided queue direction signage for businesses and provided volunteer ambassadors, coordinated by Cllr Frost.

On June 18 a delegatation including the mayor Mike Coleman visited businesses, with the town crier performing three cries to declare Dunmow open for business.

Rachael Clark, chair of Great Dunmow Town Team, said: “As the businesses are opening it has been great to see such a positive response from residents. They are really getting behind the shops and it looks like they are enjoying being out and about and seeing what the town has to offer.

“We have new ice-cream being offered at The Chameleon Cafe, and a lot of cafes are opening - they have been doing a lot of takeaway. It will also be wonderful to have our pubs and hairdresses back in businesses.”

Rachael added: “It has been a really nice opportunity to get to know the town council and collaborate with them. It has been a positive thing to come out of this.

“We are all working to this common purpose. We are all trying to help Dunmow thrive, supporting each other doing that.”